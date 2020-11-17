Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Official urges high-quality development of China's cultural industries

(Xinhua)    09:59, November 17, 2020

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a research tour of the 16th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2020. The fair is taking place online this year. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Huang Kunming on Monday stressed developing a great socialist culture in China through promoting the high-quality development of cultural industries.

Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while on a research tour of the 16th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair via video link.

He urged deepening the supply-side structural reform in the cultural sector and fostering a new development paradigm of cultural industries to put in place a modern cultural industry system.

In adapting to the trend of digital industrialization and digitization of industries, China should accelerate the development of new types of cultural enterprises, new forms of cultural business, and new patterns of cultural consumption, he said.

The fair is taking place online this year.

