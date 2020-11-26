Pic story: dedicated municipal motorcycle guard

Mobile phone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows Zhao Canwen playing toy motorcycle with his son at home in north China's Tianjin Municipality. Zhao Canwen, 29, is deputy head of the motorcycle guards under the Tianjin Municipal Traffic Management Bureau. A humorous buddy to most of his colleagues, Zhao gets serious in no time once he appears at the training ground. Before turning into a policeman seven years ago, Zhao worked for a foreign invested company after college graduation with a degree in software engineering. He happened to read a recruit message from the local police authority in 2014, which woke him up to his long-buried career dream. For five years in a row, Zhao tried all out to maintain a smoother traffic with each of his hand signals at the little watch box he was assigned to. He was also highly recognized for his contribution during this period. Soon after the municipal motorcycle guards was inaugurated in 2019, Zhao became one of them after several rounds of strict screening. To him, it was the same mission on a different post, but with much greater responsibility. He was proudly involved in all 10 missions to escort local medical teams returning from Wuhan after helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic. For three of the missions, he took the leading position in a 21-unit formation, which is deemed the highest honor to a state guest. Not long ago, Zhao spearheaded his one-year-old team in a nation-wide competition of motorcycle riding skills organized by the Ministry of Public Security. "The gap between us and those from other provinces and regions is still substantial, but this would urge us to train harder, and to do better in this ordinary job of ours," Zhao said. (Photo by Sun Fanyue/Xinhua)