Tianjin lowers COVID-19 risk level for two areas

North China's Tianjin Municipality adjusted two COVID-19 middle-risk areas to low-risk after no new domestically transmitted cases have been reported for 14 consecutive days there, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

The two areas, both located in the Binhai New Area, were classified as medium-risk starting Nov. 10 after confirmed cases had been reported there.

Local authorities had quarantined over 1,000 people in these areas as of 5 p.m. Monday and conducted nucleic acid tests on more than 60,000 local residents. All results were negative.

On Saturday morning, local authorities started conducting nucleic acid tests for all residents in the Binhai New Area, after five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the city on Friday.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the sampling had been completed, with nearly 2.47 million people sampled. The tests had been completed by 10 a.m. on Tuesday and all results showed negative.