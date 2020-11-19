Tianjin reports one new asymptomatic COVID-19 case

TIANJIN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality reported one new asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Wednesday, local health authorities said.

The person is a 33-year-old female resident from the Kanhaixuan community, according to the city's center for disease control and prevention.

She went under quarantined medical observation after being identified as a close contact of an asymptomatic case on Nov. 10.

She tested negative for coronavirus on Nov. 10 in a nucleic acid test, but the result turned positive on Wednesday in a follow-up test. She was diagnosed as an asymptomatic case after being transferred to a designated hospital.

According to the center, the Kanhaixuan community will be classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 starting from Thursday.

China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday that it received reports of eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and seven imported.