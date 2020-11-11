Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Tianjin reports one newly confirmed COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    16:27, November 11, 2020

TIANJIN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality reported one confirmed COVID-19 case Wednesday, local authorities said.

The carrier, a truck driver, was reported as an asymptomatic case Monday and sent to a designated hospital, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

During quarantine and medical observation, the patient was declared a confirmed COVID-19 case after he developed fever and sore throat.

On Nov. 5, the truck driver had loaded frozen food at the Hailian Cold Storage in the city's Binhai New Area where a male worker had been infected a day earlier after handling imported frozen food.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York