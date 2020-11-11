China's Tianjin reports one newly confirmed COVID-19 case

TIANJIN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality reported one confirmed COVID-19 case Wednesday, local authorities said.

The carrier, a truck driver, was reported as an asymptomatic case Monday and sent to a designated hospital, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

During quarantine and medical observation, the patient was declared a confirmed COVID-19 case after he developed fever and sore throat.

On Nov. 5, the truck driver had loaded frozen food at the Hailian Cold Storage in the city's Binhai New Area where a male worker had been infected a day earlier after handling imported frozen food.