Pomegranate planting increases people's income in Hotan, Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    15:21, November 24, 2020

Villagers arrange harvested pomegranates in Piyalma Township of Pishan County in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. In the past three decades, the per capita net income of local people has surged from less than 300 yuan (about 45.6 U.S. dollars) in the 1990s to 16,495 yuan (about 2,503.9 U.S. dollars) in 2019 thanks to the development of pomegranate planting that covers an area of over 24,000 mu (1,600 hectares) in Piyalma Township. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


