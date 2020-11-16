China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases for 8 days

URUMQI, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday, the regional health commission said Monday.

This was the eighth consecutive day that Xinjiang reported zero increase in COVID-19 infections since recent cluster infections were tamed.

New cluster cases have emerged in Xinjiang since Oct. 24, mostly in Kashgar, prompting the southern prefecture to test all its 4.75 million residents.

Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday after recovery, and 57 asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Sunday, Xinjiang had 17 existing confirmed cases and 130 asymptomatic cases.

From Oct. 24 to Sunday, 61 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 222 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation in Xinjiang.