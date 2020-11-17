China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases for 9 days

URUMQI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, the regional health commission said Tuesday.

This was the ninth consecutive day that Xinjiang reported zero increase in novel coronavirus infections since recent cluster infections were tamed.

New cluster cases have emerged in Xinjiang since Oct. 24, mostly in Kashgar, prompting the southern prefecture to test all its 4.75 million residents.

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Monday after recovery, and 26 asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Monday, Xinjiang had 15 existing confirmed cases and 104 asymptomatic cases.

From Oct. 24 to Monday, 63 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 248 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation in Xinjiang.