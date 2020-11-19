Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases for 11 days

(Xinhua)    11:19, November 19, 2020

URUMQI, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday, the regional health commission said Thursday.

This was the 11th consecutive day that Xinjiang reported zero increase in novel coronavirus infections since recent cluster infections were tamed.

New cluster cases emerged in Xinjiang on Oct. 24, mostly in Kashgar.

Four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday after recovery, and 30 asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Wednesday, Xinjiang had four existing confirmed cases and 36 asymptomatic cases.

From Oct. 24 to Wednesday, 74 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 316 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation in Xinjiang.

