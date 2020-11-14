China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday, the regional health commission said Saturday.

Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Friday after recovery, and 33 asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Friday, Xinjiang had 29 existing confirmed cases that were all in Kashgar Prefecture, and 211 asymptomatic cases in Kashgar and the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu.

From Oct. 24 to Friday, 49 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 141 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation in Xinjiang.