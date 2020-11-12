China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday, the regional health commission said Thursday.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday after recovery, and 24 asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Wednesday, Xinjiang had 41 confirmed cases that were all in Kashgar, and 268 asymptomatic cases in Kashgar and the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu.

From Oct. 24 to Wednesday, 37 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation in Xinjiang.