Full text of BRICS Summit Moscow Declaration

MOSCOW, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Following is the full text of the 12th BRICS Summit Moscow Declaration released on Tuesday:

MOSCOW DECLARATION

12th BRICS Summit

Preamble

1. We, the Leaders of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa held the Twelfth BRICS Summit under the theme "BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth" on 17 November 2020.

2. We commend with satisfaction that in 2020 under the Russian Chairmanship, despite the backdrop of current adverse global challenges, BRICS maintained the momentum and continuity of its activities, aimed to produce concrete results for the benefit of citizens. We acknowledge the determined efforts of the Russian Federation to ensure the advancement of the BRICS strategic partnership in the three pillars of policy and security, economy and finance, culture and people-to-people exchanges and note the outcomes of over one hundred events held in-person and via videoconferencing (Annex II) that fostered further progress in our mutually beneficial and pragmatic cooperation (Annex I).

United for a Better World

3. We recall that 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. In this regard, we will always remember the many contributions made by all BRICS countries, including loss of lives of soldiers and civilians. We reinforce our commitment to a world of peace, stability and prosperity, mutual respect and equality, and to upholding international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations as its indispensable cornerstone, and to the central role of the United Nations in an international system in which sovereign States cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all with the aim to build a brighter shared future for the international community based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

4. We recognize the Victory in the Second World War as our common legacy and pay tribute to all those who fought against fascism, tyranny and militarism, colonialism and for liberation of the colonized, for freedom of nations and stress the importance of preservation and inadmissibility of desecration or destruction of monuments erected in their remembrance. We recall that, born out of the horrors of the Second World War, the United Nations, as a common endeavor for humanity, was established to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and since then has helped to shape the very structure of relations between nations in the modern age. We further urge for a resolute stand against the rehabilitation of Nazi ideology, racism, xenophobia, colonialism and the distortion of history.

5. We call the international community to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations by enhanced efforts to establish a more fair, just, inclusive, equitable and representative multipolar international system, based on sovereign equality of all States, respect for their territorial integrity and mutual respect for interests and concerns of all. We reaffirm the principles of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States and the resolution of international disputes by peaceful means and in conformity with the principles of justice and international law as well as the inadmissibility of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations. We stress further the imperative of refraining from any coercive measures not based on international law and the UN Charter.

6. We reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, democracy, inclusiveness, and strengthened collaboration. We will continue working towards strengthening and reforming international governance so that it is more inclusive, representative, democratic with meaningful and greater participation of developing countries in international decision-making and better attuned to the contemporary realities. We acknowledge that current interconnected international challenges should be addressed by strengthened international cooperation in the interest of both nations and peoples through reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, including the UN, the WTO, the WHO, the IMF and other international organizations. We underline, in this regard, the imperative that international organizations be fully driven by Member States and promote the interest of all.

7. We congratulate India on its election as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022 and commend South Africa for its contribution as a UN Security Council member in 2019-2020. We also recognize the candidacy of Brazil as a UNSC member for the biennium 2022-2023. It will be an opportunity to enhance further BRICS countries dialogue on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and for continued cooperation of BRICS countries in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges amongst their Permanent Missions to the United Nations and in other international fora.

8. We recognize the UNGA resolution 75/1 adopted on 21 September 2020 and reiterate the call for reforms of the principal organs of the United Nations. We commit to instill new life into discussions on reform of the UN Security Council and continue the work to revitalize the General Assembly and strengthen the Economic and Social Council.

9. We recall the 2005 World Summit Outcome document and reaffirm the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective, and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges.

10. We reiterate the imperative of strengthening international cooperation with a view to increasing individual and shared capacities to jointly address emerging world-wide threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse impacts, in an efficient, pragmatic, coordinated and prompt manner. We stress the value of cooperation among States needed to urgently restore international trust, economic growth and trade, strengthen markets stability and resilience, preserve jobs and income, in particular for the most vulnerable groups of society.

11. We express our solidarity with all people and countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences along with our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the pandemic and all those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected. We also extend our sincere gratitude to all health workers, doctors, nurses, personnel of infectious and other hospitals, polyclinics, dispensaries, ambulances, researchers, who do their professional duty in dangerous and difficult conditions and, risking their health, help other people.

12. We recognize the role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 in preventing, containing and stopping transmission in order to bring the pandemic to an end, once safe, quality, efficacious, effective, accessible and affordable vaccines are available. We acknowledge initiatives by the WHO, governments, non-profit organisations, research institutes and the pharmaceutical industry to expedite the research, development and production of the COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics and support cooperative approaches in this regard. We will work to ensure that, when available, it is disseminated in a fair, equitable and affordable basis. In this regard we support the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) initiative.

Policy and Security

13. We note that despite COVID-19 pandemic limitations intense BRICS dialogue has continued on topical policy, peace and security issues in relevant intra-BRICS mechanisms. We welcome the Stand-alone Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations on 4 September 2020, in the course of which they exchanged views on major international and regional issues, as well as on ways to strengthen BRICS cooperation and on possibilities for mutual support of initiatives and closer cooperation at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. We also welcome the Extraordinary Videoconference of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations on 28 April 2020.

14. We welcome the Tenth Meeting of BRICS High Representatives for Security, held on 17 September 2020, and commend them for enriching the BRICS dialogue on counter-terrorism, security in the use of ICTs, major international and regional hot spots, peacekeeping and transnational organized crime.

15. We reaffirm our commitment to collective efforts for peaceful settlement of disputes through political and diplomatic means. We note the UN Secretary-General's initiative for a global ceasefire and, in this context, recall the UNSC Resolution 2532(2020) demanding a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda with the exception of military operations against terrorist groups, designated as such by the UN Security Council, and calling for durable humanitarian pause against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

16. We express our support for urgent political and diplomatic efforts to maintain and strengthen international peace and security. We regret disruptions of strategic stability mechanisms and arms control regimes and commit to uphold them. We underscore the fundamental importance of the 2010 Russia-US Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms for the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, and we call on the parties to agree on its extension without delay.

17. We emphasize the fundamental importance of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BTWC) as a pillar of the international WMD disarmament and control regime. We underline the need to comply with and strengthen the BTWC, including by adopting a legally binding Protocol to the Convention that provides for, inter alia, an efficient verification mechanism. We support prompt resumption of the negotiations on such a Protocol. The BTWC functions, including in what concerns the UN Security Council, should not be duplicated by other mechanisms. Efforts aimed at the resolution of implementation issues should be consistent with the BTWC.

18. We reaffirm support for the preservation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) as an effective disarmament and non-proliferation instrument and call upon the States Parties to uphold the integrity of the CWC and engage in a constructive dialogue with a view to restoring the spirit of consensus in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

19. We underline the importance of ensuring safety and security of outer space activities and use of outer space for peaceful purposes as well as to prevent an arms race in outer space. We emphasize the urgent need to negotiate a legally binding multilateral instrument that could fill the gap in the international legal regime applicable to outer space, including on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force against outer space objects. We stress that practical Transparency and Confidence-Building Measures (TCBMs), including such as the "No First Placement" initiative, may also contribute towards this goal. We reaffirm that TCBMs should complement, but not substitute for, effective legally binding regime for outer space.

20. We reiterate the importance of the strict adherence to the principles established in the Outer Space Treaty in order to contribute to the sustainable and peaceful use of outer space for the benefit and in the interests of all countries. We reaffirm the need to carry on activities in the peaceful exploration and uses of outer space in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, to preserve outer space for future generations. The application of relevant space technologies for peaceful purposes will be a tangible contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We underscore the importance of further BRICS cooperation in the area of remote sensing satellites.

21. We emphasize the need to ensure the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including in the context of the safety of space operations. We welcome, in this respect, the adoption by the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNCOPUOS) at its 62nd session of the report with 21 guidelines for the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, and we commit to contribute to the Working Group established to address this issue and operationalisation of its agreed structure and work programme.

22. We express grave concern at the rise of violence and continuing armed conflicts in different parts of the world that have significant impact at both the regional and international levels. We concur that all conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means and diplomatic engagement through political dialogue and negotiations in line with international law, particularly the UN Charter.

23. We reaffirm strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. We are convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict. We also reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with UNSC Resolution 2254, culminating in constitutional reform and free and fair elections. We emphasize in this context the importance of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva launched with the decisive participation of the countries-guarantors of the Astana Process and all states engaged in efforts to address the conflict through political means and welcome the efforts of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the Committee. We express our conviction that, in order to reach general agreement, members of the Constitutional Committee should be guided by the commitment to compromise and cooperate constructively without foreign interference. We welcome the signing of the Additional Protocol to the Memorandum on Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-Escalation Area. We reaffirm the international obligations to fight terrorism in all its forms and highlight the importance of unity in the fight against terrorist organizations in Syria as designated by the UN Security Council. We emphasize the fundamental importance of allowing unhindered humanitarian aid in accordance with the UN humanitarian principles and the post-conflict reconstruction of Syria that would create conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their places of permanent residence thus contributing to achieving long-term stability and security in Syria and the region in general. We are also concerned about all those in vulnerable situations and condemn persecution on ethnic or religious grounds.

24. We are convinced that failure to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues to hamper peace and stability in the Middle East. We remain committed to a just and lasting peace in the region, stating that a two-state solution must be sought, guided by the international legal framework previously in place, such as the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, resulting in the creation of an independent and viable State of Palestine, existing peacefully side by side with its neighbours. We express the need for new and creative diplomatic efforts to achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement and emphasize the importance of an early launch of direct negotiations between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides.

25. We express our solidarity with the people of Lebanon in connection with the massive explosion in the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020, which resulted in considerable casualties and large-scale destruction. We call upon all members of the international community to provide assistance to Lebanon with the purpose of overcoming the consequences of the catastrophe and the speedy normalization of the political and socio-economic situation in the country. We emphasize that, taking into consideration the legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people for political solutions to the current challenges faced by the nation, Lebanese political forces should be able to work together in the current complicated conditions and take decisive steps for the sake of de-escalation of tensions, renunciation of violence and prevention of the situation sliding out of control.

26. We reaffirm our continued support for efforts by the Iraqi Government towards national reconstruction, development and a mutually respectful and inclusive national dialogue. Stressing the need to unconditionally respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the inadmissibility of any interference in its internal affairs, we emphasize the importance of supporting the Iraqi people in their fight against manifestations of extremism and terrorism and promoting economic recovery of the country. We further acknowledge the importance of stability in Iraq for regional and international security, condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous and inhuman violence perpetrated by terrorist and extremist groups, such as the self-styled ISIS, in the territory of Iraq.

27. We reaffirm our grave concern over the humanitarian crisis and the ongoing conflict in the Republic of Yemen that has a significant impact on security and stability of the whole region. We recall the need for a full cessation of hostilities in the country and establishment of an inclusive negotiation process mediated by the UN and reaffirm that progress cannot be achieved without a constructive dialogue with due account of the legitimate interests of different political forces of the country. Without sustainable peace in Yemen the humanitarian crisis will only continue to worsen and we emphasize further the importance of providing urgent humanitarian assistance to Yemenis and facilitating the rapid, safe and unhindered access of humanitarian supplies to all people and across all regions of the country.

28. We express our serious concern over the ongoing tensions, including one-sided actions, in the Gulf region. We reaffirm the support of the BRICS countries for the efforts to resolve the existing disagreements through negotiations and diplomatic engagement, stress the need for promoting a positive and constructive agenda in the region, in which all countries jointly respond to common threats and challenges.

29. We call for the establishment of long-term peace in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and reaffirm our unwavering support to the people of Afghanistan in its efforts toward building a stable, inclusive, peaceful, independent and prosperous sovereign State. We welcome the launch of intra-Afghan negotiations and will continue to support the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and express concern over the unstable security environment.

30. We welcome the agreement reached by the Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a complete ceasefire since 10 November 2020 in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and support further political and diplomatic efforts to create the necessary conditions for a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

31. We express our support for continuing the diplomatic negotiations in bilateral and multilateral formats to resolve all issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, including its complete denuclearization, and maintain peace and stability in North East Asia. We reaffirm the commitment to a comprehensive peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation.

32. We call for international support for regional and subregional initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and security on the continent based on the principle "African solutions to African problems" as articulated by Africans themselves. We commend the African Union's commitment to promote the "Silencing the Guns by 2020" initiative and underscore the importance of an enhanced partnership between the United Nations and the African Union in the area of international peace and security.

33. We express our support for the African Union Agenda 2063 and the efforts towards intensified integration and development in the continent, including through implementing the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area. We note the progress achieved by the AU in addressing infrastructure gaps, in particular, within the framework of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), and the importance of promoting investments with a view to supporting industrial development, creating jobs, ensuring food security, fighting poverty and providing for Africa's sustainable development. We reaffirm our readiness to develop further cooperation with the African continent, including with the aim to strengthening its potential to address the intertwined health, economic, and social effects of COVID-19.

34. Reaffirming our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya, we call on the Libyan parties to the conflict to show mutual restraint and stress the importance of establishing a long-term lasting ceasefire in Libya, in order to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable solution through a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process under the auspices of the United Nations. We welcome the announcement of the resumption of inclusive intra-Libyan talks under the framework of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. We reiterate the need to fully implement the decisions of the International Conference on Libya held in Berlin on 19 January 2020 and UNSC Resolution 2510, noting the importance of parallel progress on all three tracks of the intra-Libyan negotiation process (military, political and economic) with substantial assistance from the United Nations. Encouraging the UN Secretary General to promptly designate a Special Representative for Libya, we note the significant role played by the African Union and the League of Arab States in promoting a peaceful intra-Libyan dialogue and political process.

35. We support the steps taken by the Sudanese leadership to strengthen national accord and overcome social and economic crisis in the country. We commend the commitment of the Sudanese government to the nationwide effort to bring an end to internal armed conflicts, primarily in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile. We welcome the signing of the Juba peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the armed opposition movements on 3 October 2020 and encourage the signatories to swiftly implement the main provisions of the agreement.

36. We express concern over the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and condemn attacks against civilians and UN peacekeepers. We call for tangible progress in promoting peace in the country within the existing legal framework and creating conditions for refugees and internally displaced persons to return to their homes.

37. We reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed, and that it should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to contribute further to the global efforts of preventing and countering the threat of terrorism on the basis of respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations, emphasizing that States have the primary responsibility in combating terrorism with the United Nations continuing to play central and coordinating role in this area. We also stress the need for a comprehensive and balanced approach of the whole international community to effectively curb the terrorist activities, which pose a serious threat, including in the present-day pandemic environment. To address the threat of chemical and biological terrorism, we emphasize the need to launch multilateral negotiations on an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism, at the Conference on Disarmament. We also call for an expeditious conclusion and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

38. We welcome the outcomes of the Fifth BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its subgroups' inaugural meetings, which have further advanced BRICS cooperation in the areas of countering terrorism and its financing, foreign terrorist fighters, radicalization, the use of the Internet for terrorism purposes and capacity building. We endorse the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy aimed at complementing and strengthening cooperation among the BRICS countries as well as making a meaningful contribution to the global efforts of preventing and combating the threat of terrorism. We designate the BRICS High Representatives for Security to lead the review of the implementation of the Strategy and in this regard of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) work including the development of Counter-Terrorism Action Plan.

39. We emphasize the need of a comprehensive and balanced approach to ICTs development and security, including technical advancement, business development, of safeguarding the security of States and public interests, and of respecting the right to privacy of individuals. We underscore the leading role of the United Nations in promoting dialogue to forge common understandings on the security of and in the use of ICTs and development of universally agreed norms, rules and principles for responsible behavior of States in the realm of ICTs, without prejudice to other relevant international fora. We emphasize the importance of international law and principles applicable in this sphere. In this regard, we welcome the work of the UN Open-Ended Working Group as well as of the Group of Governmental Experts and note progress in the discussions.

40. We also underscore the importance of establishing legal frameworks of cooperation among BRICS States on ensuring security in the use of ICTs. We note the activities of the BRICS Working Group on Security in the Use of ICTs and acknowledge the work towards consideration and elaboration of proposals on this matter, including on a BRICS intergovernmental agreement on cooperation on ensuring security in the use of ICTs and on bilateral agreements among BRICS countries. We reaffirm the importance of advancing the intra-BRICS cooperation, including through the consideration of relevant initiatives and the implementation of the BRICS Roadmap of Practical Cooperation on Ensuring Security in the Use of ICTs.

41. While emphasizing the formidable potential of the digital revolution for growth and development, we recognize new associated possibilities it brings for criminal activities and threats. We express concern over the rising level and complexity of criminal misuse of ICTs as well as the absence of a multilateral framework to counter the use of ICTs for criminal purposes. We recognize also that new challenges and threats in this respect require international cooperation and discussions on possible legal frameworks, including the need to elaborate a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of ICTs for criminal purposes under the auspices of the UN and note the establishment of an open-ended ad hoc intergovernmental committee of experts under the auspices of the UN in accordance with UNGA Resolution 74/247 of 27 December 2019.

42. We are concerned over the increasing challenge to protect children from online sexual exploitation and from other content harmful for their health and development and look forward to strengthening BRICS cooperation to develop initiatives aimed at ensuring safety of the children on the Internet.

43. We express our concern over the scale of the illicit drug trafficking worldwide that poses a threat to public security and international and regional stability. We emphasize our commitment to the three UN Conventions on drug control and the need to preserve the international drug control mechanism. We acknowledge the importance of cooperation on drug control among BRICS countries and note the Fourth Meeting of the BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group held on 12 August 2020.

44. We reaffirm our commitment to promote international anti-corruption cooperation, particularly, in light of the 2021 Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly against corruption, strengthen BRICS collaboration, including within multilateral frameworks, subject to domestic legal systems, on all issues related to anti-corruption law enforcement, including on matters related to asset recovery and denying safe haven to corrupt persons and proceeds of corruption. We welcome the 2021 UNGASS and will work to promote UNCAC as an important channel for international anti-corruption cooperation. We encourage the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group to continue its work in this regard.

45. We reiterate our commitment to combating illicit financial flows (IFFs), money laundering and financing of terrorism and to closely cooperating within the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the FATF-style regional bodies (FSRBs), as well as other multilateral, regional and bilateral fora. We value and encourage the dialogue among BRICS countries on key issues of the Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

Economy and Finances, Intergovernmental Cooperation

46. We recognize complexity and interconnectedness of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse impact on the international economy, healthcare systems, financial sector and development, well-being of the most vulnerable groups in our societies. In this regard, we reaffirm our commitment to contribute, in coordination with broader international community, to healthcare and economic recovery. Given the BRICS share in the global economy and trade, we commit to lead in reinvigorating multilateral cooperation and consolidating international efforts, aimed at elaborating common, efficient and sustainable solutions to tackling the current crisis and ensuring economic growth.

47. We will strengthen our efforts as necessary to promptly navigate the BRICS countries towards strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic development and growth in the post-COVID-19 era and acknowledge substantial fiscal, monetary and financial stability measures implemented in our countries in order to support economic growth, and reaffirm our determination to continue using available policy tools to safeguard people's lives and livelihoods.

48. We attach great importance to the information exchange on the nationally adopted measures as well as short-term and mid-term stimulus packages aimed at effectively mitigating the consequences of the current crisis and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Policy priorities in our countries go beyond the immediate objectives to minimise the COVID-19 implications and include, inter alia, deepening international cooperation and trade, developing appropriate supply chains for industrial and agricultural goods and minimising disruptions to them, strengthening the social safety nets and healthcare systems, increasing public and private investments, promoting strong and sustainable macroeconomic policies, fostering resilience of the economies, maintaining financial stability and conducting important structural reforms to ensure that all three pillars of the Sustainable Development Agenda - economic, social and environmental - are pursued so that no one is left behind and those furthest behind are helped first. We acknowledge the need to strengthen cooperation on complex issues of the BRICS post-pandemic economic agenda.

49. We reiterate the importance of open, stable and secure global markets and acknowledge the building of more resilient global supply chains for increased production of critical health, food and other industrial and agricultural products at the national level and in our respective regional contexts, consistent with WTO rules. We call on all WTO members to ensure that all COVID-19 related measures are targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary and do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global supply chains, and are consistent with WTO rules. We welcome strengthening international cooperation in all these sectors. We will continue to explore concrete ways to facilitate the movement of people in a way that does not impede our efforts to protect public health.

50. Valuing the continued role of the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation and coordinated action to overcome the current global challenges, we commit to continue coordination and collaborative efforts within the G20 on issues of mutual interest to the BRICS countries and with the aim to advance in the G20 the interests and priorities of emerging market economies and developing countries, including the updating of the G20 Action Plan.

51. We reaffirm our commitment to a strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF at the center of the global financial safety net. We welcome the actions taken by the IMF in response to the crisis resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The IMF emergency financing, together with the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) and the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) debt flow relief for the poorest countries, have helped the affected IMF Members address urgent balance of payments needs and mitigate the adverse health and economic impact. We call on the IMF to explore additional tools that could serve its Members' needs as the crisis evolves, drawing on relevant experiences from previous crises. Given the substantial demand for IMF financing, we keep demand on IMF resources under close review. Therefore, we look forward to expeditious actions on completing the 16th General Review of Quotas within the agreed time frame and implementing the long overdue governance reforms in the IMF.

52. We welcome the international efforts to provide support for low-income countries, including through the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and its extension by 6 months. We encourage the MDBs, including the World Bank, to go further on their collective efforts in supporting the DSSI. We strongly encourage private creditors to participate in the DSSI on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries. Furthermore, we call for more attention on the risks of downgrades by Credit Rating Agencies, which affect market access and impact sovereign decisions to request debt suspension.

53. We acknowledge the crucial role of international trade in economic recovery and remain fully committed to a transparent, open, inclusive, non-discriminatory and rules-based multilateral trading system, as embodied in the World Trade Organization. It is critical that all WTO Members avoid unilateral and protectionist measures, that run counter to the spirit and rules of the WTO.

54. We support the necessary reform of the WTO with a view to making it more resilient and effective in confronting global economic challenges and to improve its key functions in the interest of all WTO Members. The reform must, inter alia, preserve the centrality, core values and fundamental principles of the WTO, and consider the interests of all members, including developing countries and LDC, recognizing that the majority of WTO members are developing countries. We urge all WTO Members to engage constructively in addressing the need for expeditious restoration of the full-strength Appellate Body. We acknowledge, in this regard, the Joint Statement by BRICS Trade Ministers on Multilateral Trading System and the WTO Reform.

55. We note the progress in the implementation of the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2020 and underline its role in expanding our cooperation. We welcome the adoption of the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership for the period 2021-2025 as a key guideline for enhancing BRICS cooperation in trade, investment and finance, digital economy and sustainable development, to facilitate the speedy economic recovery and increase living standards in the BRICS countries. We will also continue implementing, as appropriate, the BRICS Action Agenda on Economic and Trade Cooperation to guide our economic and trade cooperation.

56. We welcome the adoption of the BRICS Understanding on Investment Facilitation, which emphasized upon the voluntary actions for enhancement of transparency, improvement of efficiency and promotion of cooperation by BRICS countries as a way forward to promotion of investment for sustainable development. We also take note of the improvement of business environment for MSMEs. In this regard we welcome the adoption of the Guidelines for Promoting Effective Participation of MSMEs in International Trade, that promotes MSMEs integration in global value chains and their operation performance. We recognize that appropriate instruments aimed at creating the favorable environment for investments at the domestic, intra-BRICS and international levels may promote international trade, sustainable development and inclusive growth.

57. We recognize the importance of strengthening infrastructure data-sharing to better identify investment opportunities, leverage private sector investments and meet the infrastructure investment needs of BRICS countries. In this regard, we acknowledge the initiative on exploring sharing relevant and already existing national data on infrastructure investment projects into a common Data Room on a voluntary basis. We take note of the progress made by the BRICS Taskforce on PPP and Infrastructure and look forward to further cooperation among BRICS countries and to possible modalities of NDB's engagement in this initiative.

58. We commend the NDB for providing financial resources to reduce human, social and economic losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak and to restore economic growth in the BRICS countries. We underscore timely measures taken by the NDB in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences embodied in the Emergency Assistance Program aimed to provide up to USD 10 billion for Emergency Loans to its member countries.

59. We commend the NDB's remarkable achievements made in the last 5 years and express our appreciation to the first President of the NDB Mr. Kundapur Vaman Kamath for his strong leadership in this institution during his tenure. We welcome Mr. Marcos Troyjo as the new President of the NDB and look forward to the Bank continuing its institutional development under his leadership. We welcome the opening of the NDB Eurasian Regional Center in Moscow - the third NDB regional office - and look forward to opening the NDB regional office in India next year.

60. We support the NDB membership expansion process based on relevant decisions by the NDB Board of Governors. This will strengthen the NDB's role as a global development finance institution and further contribute to the mobilization of resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in Bank's member states. The process of expansion should be gradual and balanced in terms of geographic representation in its membership as well as supportive of the NDB's goals of attaining the highest possible credit rating and institutional development. We welcome the launch of the formal negotiations with potential candidates based on these principles and work towards the timely expansion of NDB's membership.

61. We acknowledge the progress made in effecting the amendments to update the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) documents and the efforts of the BRICS countries' central banks in augmenting the analytical support to the CRA. We welcome the BRICS Economic Bulletin as an annual analytical document to support CRA. We welcome the successful conclusion of the third test run with advance payment as the added element of complexity.

62. We commend continuing work on the national payments systems' cooperation, in particular, the creation of the BRICS Payments Task Force (BPTF) and look forward to further progress on this track.

63. We welcome the establishment of the BRICS Rapid Information Security Channel (BRISC) to allow the BRICS countries' central banks to exchange information on cyber threats and share experience in countering cyber attacks in the financial sphere.

64. We note the progress achieved in establishing a BRICS Local Currency Bond Fund and look forward to its operation.

65. We reiterate the need to promote industrial growth and welcome further advancement of our trade and investment cooperation, including within the framework of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR). We encourage mutually beneficial cooperation among BRICS countries and UNIDO on assessing the establishment of a Centre for Industrial Competences through follow up discussions as appropriate, and note China's initiative to establish a BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center.

66. We recognize the role of the digital economy as an important tool for modernization and transformation of the industry, promotion of inclusive economic growth, support of seamless global trade and business conduct, and thus helping BRICS national economies to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. At the same time we acknowledge the challenges arising from the unprecedented growth of digital technologies and e-commerce, and emphasize the need for a dedicated focus on overcoming the digital divide and to support developing countries to address its socio-economic implications. In the context of accelerated development of the e-commerce sector and increased volume of online-transactions worldwide, we will enhance our cooperation through the BRICS E-commerce Working Group. We recognize the potential for establishing a workstream to examine the experience of BRICS and other countries, as well as international associations in the field of consumer protection in e-commerce and create a basis for exploring the development of a practical framework for ensuring consumer protection in the BRICS countries, including through pilot projects and initiatives.

67. We reiterate our willingness to further deepen international cooperation in the field of energy on the basis of equality, non-discrimination and full respect for sovereignty and national interests, noting the pivotal role of energy in promoting sustainable development. Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all remains the priority of international energy policy and we intend to enhance cooperation to combat energy poverty. We emphasize that sustainable and efficient use of all energy sources, energy efficiency and technology deployment are essential for each country's energy transitions, and for building reliable energy systems and strengthening energy security. We emphasize the importance of BRICS countries greater contribution to the global energy agenda in line with their share in the world energy production and consumption.

68. We will enhance strategic partnership in energy by fostering trade in energy related goods, promoting technological cooperation, facilitating mutual investments, exchanging views on regulations and energy policies. We welcome the informal consultations among BRICS states on topical energy issues and discussions in international organizations and fora. We will enhance this dialogue in order to promote BRICS countries interests on the global scale. We welcome, in this regard, the adoption of Roadmap of BRICS Energy cooperation and the launch of practical cooperation within BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform (ERCP) including the preparation of joint reports. We note the importance of widening the scope of joint research, launching joint projects and strengthening the BRICS ERCP.

69. We highlight the need to strengthen further BRICS cooperation in the fields of intellectual property, technical regulations, standards, metrology and conformity assessment. We commend the collaboration between our national IP Offices and the outcomes of cooperation among BRICS countries under the Working Mechanism on Technical Regulation, Standards, Metrology, Conformity Assessment and Accreditation and reaffirm the importance of further cooperation.

70. We commend the progress of BRICS countries in tackling new challenges in urban areas and note the contribution of the BRICS Urbanization Forum towards these efforts.

71. Recognizing tourism as an important driver for the BRICS countries' economies, we acknowledge negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemics on the tourism industry and welcome further BRICS dialogue on cooperation in the field of tourism.

72. We recall that our countries produce more than a third of the global agricultural output and emphasize BRICS role and responsibility in ensuring the sustainability of the agriculture and food sector, global food security and nutrition. We emphasize the importance of a targeted, proportionate, transparent, timely and consistent with WTO rules approach when taking urgent response measures in connection with the spread of COVID-19 and minimizing the impact of these measures on the functioning of global food supply chains and the stability of agricultural markets consistent with national requirements. We commit to withdraw such measures as soon as they are no longer needed to fight the COVID-19.

73. We will reinforce the resilience of agriculture, rural areas and farmers in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through deepening agricultural cooperation including South-South and the promotion of comprehensive development of rural areas, through forms of support compatible with WTO rules on agriculture. Rural development is of great significance to the balanced improvement of the world agricultural production, food security and the implementation of sustainable goals in agriculture. We acknowledge the importance of avoiding food loss and waste and encourage joint efforts towards the reduction of food loss and waste.

74. Recalling all BRICS Leader's Declarations since Ufa (2015), we reiterate our commitment to further enhance BRICS cooperation in addressing the challenges to health and human well-being including through developing effective joint responses to the continuing spread of major diseases (HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria and others) and the emergence of infections with a pandemic potential. We welcome the efforts of States in developing and implementing policies and initiatives regarding the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that are fit for their specific national situations. In this regard we recall the decision in the Johannesburg Declaration (2018) to establish the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre and encourage its timely and effective operationalization. We also welcome issuing the Review of the BRICS countries measures in the field of healthcare to counter the spread of the coronavirus disease and note Russia's proposal to set up a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for preventing mass infectious diseases risks for future consideration and discussion. We recognize the fundamental role of the United Nations system, including the WHO, in coordinating the comprehensive global response to COVID-19 pandemic and the central efforts of States therein. We stress, in this regard, the importance of enhancing BRICS countries' positive contribution to international public health security, the need to pursue coordinated and decisive actions, both individually and collectively.

75. We take note of the progress made under the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Framework Programme, which attracted multiple BRICS funding agencies and more than hundred BRICS projects supported in different thematic areas. This has facilitated networking of BRICS research organizations and scientists to work together and develop affordable solutions for common societal challenges. We recognize the importance of BRICS STI Cooperation in counteracting the spread and the impacts of COVID-19, including launching of a special joint R&D Call under BRICS STI Framework Programme and online experts exchanges. We acknowledge the progress achieved by the BRICS STI Steering Committee under the BRICS STI Architecture, especially on the thematic working groups.

76. We emphasize the crucial role of education for enhancing human capital, for the re-skilling and up-skilling of people in the post-COVID 19 recovery, achieving sustainable development and allowing for an inclusive economic growth. We are committed to enhancing cooperation particularly in the field of TVET and higher education, through best practices exchanges of knowledge and expertise, including in digital technologies for distant and blended learning, which have become necessary tools for the provision of high quality, steadily accessible education.

77. We remain committed to enhancing international cooperation to put an end to tax avoidance strategies that exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules. We are committed to promoting efforts on improving compliance with internationally agreed standards on tax transparency and exchange of information and look forward to further progress in information sharing for improvement of our tax authorities' abilities and technical capacity to deter, detect and disrupt illicit financial flows, tax evasion and tax avoidance.

78. We note the progress in cooperation among the BRICS countries' competition authorities, aimed at ensuring conditions for fair competition in priority markets and those critical for socio-economic development, improving competition policy and enforcement. We note the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS Competition Authorities on cooperation in the field of competition law and policy. We acknowledge the BRICS International Competition Law and Policy Center activities. We note the holding of the 7th BRICS International Competition Conference in China in 2021.

79. We underline the importance of the BRICS national statistical agencies continuing their collaboration on methodological approaches to ensure their comparability and in this regard look forward to close intra-BRICS engagement on a regular basis.

80. We recommit to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and recognize that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development. We recognize that many developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America will also take longer to recover from the COVID-19 and its associated implications. We call on donor countries to honour their Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitments, and to facilitate capacity building and the transfer of technology to developing countries together with additional development resources.

81. We reiterate the importance of continuous dialogue among BRICS countries in the field of disaster management and acknowledge the outcomes of the BRICS Joint Task Force on Disaster Risk Management Meeting and encourage further cooperation in this area.

82. We reiterate our commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement adopted under the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances. We urge developed countries included in Annex II to scale up the provision of financial, technical, technological and capacity-building assistance to developing countries to support mitigation and adaptation action. We also acknowledge in this respect the Statement of the 6th BRICS Ministers of Environment Meeting on 30 July 2020. We welcome the progress within the BRICS Environmentally Sound Technology (BEST) Platform, including the initiative to establish the BEST Platform "matrix". We look forward to further strengthening cooperation on environmental issues, in particular combating marine plastic litter as a key focus of the BRICS Clean Rivers Programme.

83. We acknowledge the importance of working together towards the development and the adoption of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15), including implementation of support mechanisms, in a way that addresses, in a balanced manner, the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of its components and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources.

84. We call for enhanced intra-BRICS cooperation, including in relevant multilateral fora, to jointly combat customs offenses, develop customs technologies and cooperate in capacity building. We welcome the substantial progress made in the implementation of the Strategic Framework of BRICS Customs Cooperation. We are also encouraged by the significant strides that have been made in pursuing technical consensus on the Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters and welcome its early conclusion.

85. We express our support to enhancing interactions within the framework of BRICS Business Council as an effective way to forge closer business linkages between the BRICS countries, including in trade promotion, investments, infrastructure development, digital economy and exchanges of best practices in the fields of energy, effective regulation, responsible business conduct, development financing. We also welcome the activities of the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism, including the progress in developing the principles for the BRICS development institutions' responsible financing and efficient green finance mechanisms.

86. We further welcome the adoption of the Declaration on the establishing of the BRICS Women Business Alliance which provides a solid platform for promotion of women's economic empowerment in the BRICS countries aiming at expanding the role of women as drivers of economic growth.

Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges

87. We reaffirm the importance of BRICS people-to-people exchanges in enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation among our nations and peoples. We note with satisfaction, in this regard, that under the Russian BRICS Chairmanship, despite the pandemic-related limitations, activities in the fields of local governance, culture, sports, arts, films, youth and academic exchanges continued largely uninterrupted, which contributed to making substantive progress in this pillar. We encourage further diversified initiatives and activities.

88. We emphasize the importance of BRICS parliamentary exchanges and take note with satisfaction of the BRICS Parliamentary and Young Parliamentarians' Fora in 2020. We look forward to further strengthening BRICS parliamentary cooperation and its contribution to enhancing BRICS partnership. We also acknowledge the holding of the BRICS Friendship Cities and Local Government Cooperation Forum, II BRICS Municipal Forum, as well as related grass-roots initiatives.

89. We commend the outcomes of the BRICS Chief Justices Forum, which discussed the protection of rights and interests of economic actors, entrepreneurs and consumers through measures of administrative judicial procedure and adapting court mechanisms to the new realities of the "digital age".

90. We take note of the outcomes of the Second Formal Meeting of the BRICS Supreme Audit Institutions Heads and recognize the significance of advancing BRICS cooperation in this realm, including within the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), in the spirit of inclusiveness, openness and mutually beneficial knowledge sharing.

91. We commend the progress in cultural cooperation and acknowledge its role in enhancing understanding between peoples. We welcome the outcomes of the 5th Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Culture and look forward to further exchanges in the various ongoing initiatives in the field of culture and preservation of cultural heritage, including between our national museums, libraries, art galleries and theatres, among others. We note with satisfaction the organization of the 5th BRICS Film Festival. We take note of Russia's initiative on the establishment of a BRICS Working Group on Culture.

92. We welcome the First BRICS Sports Ministers Meeting and the adoption of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Physical Culture and Sports. We look forward to further dynamic collaboration in sports between BRICS countries, acknowledging, inter alia, the importance of annual BRICS Sports Games. In this context we look forward to China to host Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

93. Being committed to upholding continuity of BRICS partnership for the benefit of prosperity and friendship of future generations of our countries and our youth, we recognize the vast potential and stress the importance to further develop BRICS youth exchanges, including in such areas as science, innovation, energy, ICTs, volunteerism and entrepreneurship. We note with satisfaction the holding of the Meetings of BRICS Youth Officials, BRICS Young Diplomats and Young Scientists Fora, and other informal youth related initiatives, including BRICS Youth Energy Summit and cooperation within the framework of BRICS Youth Energy Agency and the IV International BRICSMath.COM online mathematics competition for school students and the encouraging participation in it of children of all five countries. We welcome the upcoming annual BRICS Youth Summit.

94. We note with satisfaction the holding of the BRICS Ministers of Education Meeting and commend the progress in our education cooperation. We encourage consolidation of the BRICS Network University and BRICS University League so as to provide synergetic engagement of their activities. We welcome deepening Network University members' cooperation aimed at building the universities' capabilities and strengthening their role in driving the digital transformation and leveraging innovations to provide quality education, increase economic growth and expand prosperity.

95. We commend the outcomes of the Meetings of the BRICS Think Tank Council (BTTC) and BRICS Academic Forum, acknowledging the progress made towards strengthening BRICS expert dialogue and exchanges among academic community to promote future-oriented research policy analysis and knowledge-sharing. In this regard the BTTC should continue to improve its internal mechanism and strengthen its connection with BRICS governmental sectors and other institutions including the NDB and the BRICS Business Council. We note the holding of the BRICS Civil Forum and acknowledge launching the BRICS Solutions Awards.

96. India, China, South Africa and Brazil commend Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 and express their gratitude to the government and people of Russia for holding the XII BRICS Summit.

97. Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa extend full support to India for its BRICS Chairmanship in 2021 and the holding of the XIII BRICS Summit.