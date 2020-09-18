BRICS should make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and development: senior Chinese official

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, attends the 10th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday called for more collective efforts by five BRICS countries to further deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen dialogue and cooperation with other emerging markets and developing countries, and make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and development.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the appeal at the 10th Meeting of the BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues via video link.

He pointed out that facing the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- have demonstrated their firm determination to unite and cooperate to tide over difficulties together.

BRICS countries need to consolidate the three pillar areas of cooperation, and translate important consensus of the leaders into real actions, Yang said.

In his remarks, Yang said the unilateralism, protectionism and bullying have seriously affected international relations and security order. BRICS countries should take the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations as an opportunity to firmly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and jointly issue a strong BRICS voice of multilateralism.

BRICS countries should strengthen coordination on major international issues, oppose the Cold War thinking and ideological confrontation, and safeguard their common interests, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Yang said, adding that BRICS countries should also strive to seek security through equality, development and cooperation, and jointly promote political settlement of hot issues.

In the meeting, all parties exchanged in-depth views on regional and international hot issues, bio-safety, anti-terrorism and cyber security. They agreed to continue supporting the World Health Organization in playing a leading role, and to strengthen BRICS countries' cooperation in bio-safety governance and vaccine research and development.

They also agreed to continue to work together to promote fruitful results at the BRICS Leaders Meeting later this year.