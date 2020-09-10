China's chief justice calls for higher level of judicial cooperation among BRICS nations

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's chief justice on Tuesday called for a higher level of judicial cooperation among BRICS countries to jointly deal with risks and challenges.

Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court, made the remarks while attending the BRICS Chief Justices Forum via video link.

Zhou put forward proposals for the courts of BRICS countries to build extensive consensus, share experience, and improve mechanisms to elevate pragmatic judicial cooperation to a new level.

Multilateral judicial cooperation should be consolidated and deepened to serve as a driving force in building an open world economy and promoting reform of global governance, he said.