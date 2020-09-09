"BRICS Plus" can play bigger anti-crisis role: Russian report

MOSCOW, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS countries and their partners can work together to better deal with global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Tuesday by Russian think tank the Valdai Discussion Club.

Cooperation for an effective response to new challenges should proceed at regional, trans-regional and global levels, according to a report titled "Anti-crisis Impulses of BRICS+: From BRICS Countries to Regional Partners."

"In this regard, new forms of trans-regionalization, such as the BRICS+ and the idea of 'integration of integrations' within the developing world, become especially promising," it read.

According to the report, the current COVID-19 crisis has indicated the importance of regional factors in containing the pandemic.

"The new multilateral platform, which brings together BRICS-led integration blocs, will potentially contribute to enhancing the cooperation among developing countries as well as consolidating economic integration efforts and financial resources for sustainable growth and better resilience to unexpected shocks," it said.