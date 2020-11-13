Xi to attend BRICS summit, APEC economic leaders' meeting and G20 summit via video link

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 12th BRICS summit, the 27th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and the 15th Group of 20 (G20) summit in the coming two weeks in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here Thursday.

According to Hua, Xi will attend the BRICS summit on Nov. 17 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will participate in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 20 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and attend the G20 summit, to be held on Nov. 21 and 22, at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

All the meetings will be held via video link, Hua said.

In response to a question on China's expectation from the three summits, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said as COVID-19 rages across the globe and the world economy is in deep recession, the three summits will play a leading role in strengthening cooperation against the pandemic, promoting world economic recovery, improving global economic governance and boosting regional economic exchanges.

China is a firm supporter, active participant and important contributor to the BRICS, APEC and G20 cooperation mechanisms, and Xi's participation fully reflects the considerable importance the country attaches to the three summits and global economic governance, Wang said at a daily press briefing.

According to Wang, during the three summits, Xi will deliver speeches to detail China's position and propose initiatives on cooperation.