PRETORIA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- BRICS leaders taking part in the virtual 12th BRICS summit will discuss trade among members and people-to-people cooperation among other issues, said the office of the Presidency on Monday.

The 12th BRICS summit will be held on Tuesday virtually.

"Leaders will be focused on strengthening intra-BRICS relations and mutually beneficial cooperation across the BRICS pillars of cooperation, namely, political and security, economic and finance, social, and people-to-people cooperation," said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

He stated that BRICS leaders will get reports from the BRICS national security advisors, BRICS Business Council, New Development Bank, BRICS interbank cooperation mechanism and BRICS women's business alliance.

BRICS is an acronym for five major emerging countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which together represent about 42 percent of the global population, 23 percent of global GDP, 30 percent of world territory and 18 percent of global trade.