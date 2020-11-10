China to join hands with other countries toward a future of shared prosperity

At the critical moment of global development when economic globalization has run up against headwinds, protectionism and unilateralism are on the rise, the world economy is in the doldrums, and international trade and investment have slumped, a crucial choice between openness and seclusion, between “joining hands” with each other and “letting go” of each other’s hands, and between “tearing down walls” and “erecting walls” has put countries in the world to a test of wisdom and sense of responsibility.

“Going forward, China will stay committed to openness, cooperation and unity for win-win results. We will steadfastly expand all-round opening up and explore more efficient ways to connect domestic and foreign markets and share factors of production and resources. Our aim is to turn the China market into a market for the world, a market shared by all, and a market accessible to all. This way, we will be able to bring more positive energy to the global community,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo on Nov. 4.

Xi’s remarks have demonstrated China’s sincerity and determination to join hands with all other countries to create opportunities in opening up and tackle difficult problems through cooperation, as well as its sense of responsibility as a major country.

Economies make progress through exchange and inter-connectivity and fall behind because of seclusion and closedness. It is by promoting opening-up and sharing responsibility that countries advance common development of the world.

Big countries need to lead by example, major economies need to act on sound principles, and developing countries need to play an active part in promoting opening- up and sharing responsibilities.

This attitude shows the pursuit of the well-being of people from all countries and a sense of responsibility for the common future of mankind.

China plans to nurture new pacesetters of opening-up, pursue creative ways to grow foreign trade, keep improving its business environment, and pursue deeper bilateral, multilateral and regional cooperation in the future.

It has continuously injected impetus in the world for common development and won high praise from the international community.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said that under the leadership of Xi, China is committed to promoting mutual understanding and active cooperation among countries in the world.

While developing itself to help others with the well-being of the world in its mind, China is marching forward steadily on its journey of opening-up.

Notwithstanding COVID-19, the pace of opening up in China has continued to quicken this year.

The items on the national negative list for foreign investment have been cut from 40 to 33. The number of pilot free trade zones has increased from 18 to 21. The Master Plan for the Development of Hainan Free Trade Port and the Implementation Plan for Further Reform and Opening-up in Shenzhen have both been released and taken effect.

Good progress has been registered in concluding high-standard free trade agreements, developing demonstration zones for creative promotion of import trade, protecting intellectual property rights, and advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China has opened its door wider, generating more development opportunities for the world while realizing its own growth.

In the past 71 years since the founding of the New China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the Chinese people to the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

As the country is about to celebrate the centenary of the CPC in 2021 as well as that of the People’s Republic of China in 2049, China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development at present and for the foreseeable future and is confident and capable to write a new chapter in the “two miracles”.

Recently, the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC adopted the CPC Central Committee’s proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

It was proposed to persist in opening-up on a larger scale and in wider areas and deeper levels, rely on the advantages of China’s large market, promote international cooperation and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

China also aims to make institutional innovations to support an open economy of higher standards, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and actively participate in the reform of the global economic governance system.

China, which is striding forward on the new journey of fully building a modern socialist country, sincerely hopes to join hands and work shoulder to shoulder with other countries so as to walk together with them along the road of mutual benefits and common development.

Through the window of the CIIE, people have realized more than ever the significance of mutual opening-up.

As an important platform of openness and cooperation, the CIIE has been held on a larger scale, attracting more participants from the world.

Foreign politicians and businessmen have lauded the CIIE, showing their strong wishes to share the dividends of China's opening-up.

James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, noted that the CIIE will undoubtedly open up new space for the development of all countries and facilitate the sharing of the development opportunities brought by China’s economic recovery and growth.

Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain, believes that the further opening-up of the Chinese market will surely provide more opportunities for Spanish companies.

Promoting opening-up, sharing responsibilities, and advancing common development of the world are the bright prospects that people all over the world look forward to.

It is the right way for all countries to join hands and march toward a future of common prosperity by facilitating mutual opening-up that features shared benefits, shared responsibilities, and shared governance.