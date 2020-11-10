Foreign diplomats regard CIIE as opportunity for product display, cultural exchanges

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Foreign diplomats are trying their best to promote the products from their countries at the ongoing third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

In their eyes, the CIIE is an opportunity to showcase products from home against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an important platform for cultural exchanges.

Themed "Food is GREAT," the British pavilion at this year's CIIE covers 300 square meters, displaying more than 100 British brands in food, beverage and innovation fields.

British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson said that many British companies are very interested in the CIIE. Just a week before the third CIIE, many companies were still reaching out to the embassy, eager to secure a spot at the event.

"This CIIE is a great opportunity for British companies," said Wilson.

This year, 10 French exhibitors showcased their products and know-how in the 200-square-meter French pavilion, which is dedicated exclusively to promoting French agri-food. Activities such as wine training class, cooking shows and live broadcasts attracted the attention of the participants.

"This is the third time for us to attend the CIIE, and it's a great pleasure to be here," said Xavier CHATTE-RUOLS, commercial consul of French Consulate General in Shanghai.

Innovative technology is a key area for Israel to promote at this year's CIIE.

Niv Hanan, economic consul of Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai, came to the exhibition booth of Watergen, an Israeli high-tech company, to help the company introduce its unique patented technology with the ability to turn humidity in the air into a source of high-quality drinking water.

After participating in the second CIIE, Watergen attracted some 200 companies to discuss cooperation. At this year's expo, it is still eye-catching, showcasing Israel's latest urban ecosystem solutions.

"I think this is very impressive in this challenging year to see so many companies coming here for an offline event," said Hanan.

"I hope to see more and more Israeli companies in the fourth CIIE in the next year," Hanan said.

Italy also brought 55 world intangible cultural heritages and 86 enterprises to the third CIIE, covering the fields of service trade, automobiles, technical equipment, consumer goods, food and agricultural products, fashion, jewelry, medicine and so on.

"This year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic bilateral relations (between China and Italy). It's a very important moment for our two countries," said Michele Cecchi, Italy's consul general in Shanghai.

"Italian companies have shown a strong commitment to this (the Chinese) market. They really believe that strong opportunity can be found," said Cecchi.

Cecchi said China has strong potential for development in many sectors and has made remarkable achievements over the years. "We are able to design solutions for the future, most of which are sustainable, eco-friendly and I think those seem to be the right ones for our cooperation."