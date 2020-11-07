CIIE: Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows an MY-12 multifunctional yacht with an underwater sightseeing capsule at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)
China’s 14th Five-Year Plan a far-sighted approach focusing…
Xi expounds on CPC proposals for China's new development pl…
2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest for Interna…
A glance at drafting process of CPC proposals for China's n…