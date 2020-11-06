NZ dairy company TheLand looks forward to more co-op agreements

Roy Van Den Hurk registers his information for the admission pass to the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the Registration Center in east China''s Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2020. It is the third time exhibitor Roy Van Den Hurk has travelled all the way from Oceania to the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), yet he still feels excited about the opportunities embedded in the Chinese market. For Van Den Hurk, who is the general manager of product with TheLand, a New Zealand''s dairy company, his firm has grown along with the development of the CIIE. TheLand has been exporting ultra heat treated milk and milk powder to overseas since 2018, the birth year of the company as well as the import expo. "The first year of the CIIE, I thought we were very successful," Van Den Hurk said. "Last year, the success was magnitude higher." He is looking forward to more cooperation agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and "making more customer relationships" by "selling higher quality products" after this year''s expo. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)