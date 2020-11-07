Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

A look at CIIE medical equipment, healthcare products exhibition area

(Xinhua)    10:20, November 07, 2020

A visitor experiences a surgery microscope at the booth of German technology enterprise ZEISS at the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. Over 300 exhibitors are attracted to showcase their products at the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area, among which over 70 enterprises are the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York