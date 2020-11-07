A look at CIIE medical equipment, healthcare products exhibition area

A visitor experiences a surgery microscope at the booth of German technology enterprise ZEISS at the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. Over 300 exhibitors are attracted to showcase their products at the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area, among which over 70 enterprises are the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)