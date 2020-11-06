Seven world's top automakers participate in 3rd CIIE in Shanghai

|People view a Tesla Model X vehicle at the Automobile exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. A total of seven world''s top automakers participated in this year''s CIIE, showcasing various vehicles from countries such as Germany, the United States, Britain, Japan, South Korea and Sweden. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
