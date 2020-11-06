3rd CIIE Trade in Services exhibition area covers 30,000 square meters

A staff member takes photos at the Trade in Services exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. The Trade in Services exhibition area covers an area of 30,000 square meters. Over 250 exhibitors are attracted to showcase their products, among which over 50 enterprises are the world''s top 500 companies and industry leaders. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)