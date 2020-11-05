Chinese traditional twined-button making skills showcased at CIIE

(Video edited by Ding Xin)
Song Tao is a representative inheritor of the art of making Chinese traditional twined buttons. For more than 20 years, he has dedicated himself to the inheritance, protection, and development of Chinese traditional twined-button making.
The Chinese traditional twined button is used in traditional Chinese clothing to close a jacket lapel or as a decoration. It is a classical handicraft unique to China.
