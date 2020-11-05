Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese traditional twined-button making skills showcased at CIIE

By Liang Jun (People's Daily Online)    17:21, November 05, 2020

(Video edited by Ding Xin)

Song Tao is a representative inheritor of the art of making Chinese traditional twined buttons. For more than 20 years, he has dedicated himself to the inheritance, protection, and development of Chinese traditional twined-button making.

The Chinese traditional twined button is used in traditional Chinese clothing to close a jacket lapel or as a decoration. It is a classical handicraft unique to China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York