A quick look at the most eye-catching exhibits at 3rd CIIE

The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off on Nov. 4 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China’s Shanghai. Let’s take a look at some of the exciting exhibits that are featured at this year’s expo.

Food and agricultural products exhibition area

The Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the 3rd CIIE will feature over 1,000 enterprises from nearly 100 countries. Exhibits showcased at the area cover six major categories including vegetables, fruit and agricultural products, beverage and alcohol, meat, aquatic products and frozen food, snack food, sweets, and condiments.

1. “Green" meat – plant-based meat

Plant-based meat products will also be exhibited at the 3rd CIIE. Made from plants such as peas and soybeans, these plant-based meat products not only taste and look just like meat, but also have the same nutritional value.

2. Spicy noodles – Samyang Fire Hot Spicy Chicken Flavor Ramen

Hot chicken flavor instant ramen noodles produced by South Korean food manufacturer Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. will be showcased at the 3rd CIIE. This type of ramen is well-known for its unique peppery taste. The noodles are hot, smooth, chewy, appetizing, and most importantly, delicious.

3. High-end coffees – Timor-Leste’s civet coffee

Timor-Leste doesn’t export many products, but one of its most important is coffee, especially civet coffee. This unique Timor-Leste product has high concentration and a very particular flavor, along with a subtle fragrance of mint.

4. Fresh avocados – Hass avocados from the Philippines

The export of Hass avocados from the Philippines to China represented another successful example of bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the two countries’ agricultural sectors. Besides their great taste, importing Hass avocados from the Philippines have several advantages, including the short distance, low costs, short transport time, and freshness.

Automobile exhibition area

The world’s top seven automobile groups and most influential automobile brands from countries including Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Japan, South Korea, and Sweden will all showcase their products at the automobile exhibition area of the 3rd CIIE. Fortune Global 500 companies and leading companies make up more than 90 percent of the zone’s total exhibition area, and over 99 percent of the exhibition booths in the automobile exhibition area are specially designed booths.

1. Environmentally friendly vehicles – Hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Coaster

The new hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Coaster is expected to make its debut at the upcoming 3rd CIIE. It was specially developed by Toyota Motor Corp as a response to China’s battle for blue skies. The vehicle can be used in extremely cold weather, and can run smoothly and quietly with zero carbon dioxide emissions.

2. World’s first all-carbon fiber hypercar – Apollo IE

There are only 10 units of the Apollo IE in the world. Featuring a specially-designed carbon fiber chassis, monocoque, subframes and crash structures, the Apollo IE has high performance in safety and torsional rigidity, and is also lightweight.

3. World’s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck – XCIENT

The delivery of XCIENT, produced by Hyundai Motor Company, has advanced the application of hydrogen energy in the commercial vehicle field and set an important milestone in the history of commercial vehicles and the development of hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

4. Self-sealing tire – Michelin I-Selfseal

Michelin will debut its smart selfseal tire solution, Michelin I-Selfseal technology, at the 3rd CIIE. The technology can help drivers monitor the condition of their tires and offer them customized solutions to air leaks caused by punctures.

5. Advanced autonomous driving systems – fifth-generation L4 autonomous driving software and hardware systems from Pony. Ai

Pony.ai, an autonomous-driving startup, has realized standardized production and verification of its systems, laying a solid foundation for large-scale production in the future.

Technical equipment exhibition area

More than 300 exhibitors from nearly 40 countries and regions have booths at the technical equipment exhibition area of the 3rd CIIE. More than 60 enterprises in the area are Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders.

1. Smart power – John Deere 8R tractor

Equipped with a dedicated 6-cylinder 24-valve high pressure common rail engine, the tractor is powerful, convenient and smart.

2. Safety on display – world’s first rear-screen electric excavator from Volvo

The innovative rear display screen helps people in vehicles behind get a clear idea of the situation in front.

3. Efficient road surface maintenance – in-place road surface cold recyclers and pavement milling machines from Wirtgen Group

The machines are able to regenerate an asphalt road surface that is 3.8 meters wide and 30 centimeters thick in a single pass.

4. “Dry” paper machine – Epson’s PaperLab

Powered by Epson’s unique Dry Fiber Technology, which is believed to be a global innovation, the innovative dry process compact office papermaking system, PaperLab, can turn waste paper into environmentally friendly new paper using a dry process.

5. Smart brain for buildings - Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform

By integrating customized and embedded artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, connecting and combining data from both inside and outside buildings, OpenBlue aims to create the “blueprint for the future” to guide smart, sustainable high-end buildings.

6. Sophisticated composite processing – Mazak’s composite processing machine

With the latest self-developed numerical control system, which supports AI, digital twin, and automation, the composite processing machine that will be exhibited at the 3rd CIIE represents Yamazaki Mazak Corporation’s most sophisticated model of its kind.

7. Versatile gear hobbing machine – EMAG gear hobbing machine

Featuring all relevant gear cutting technologies such as hobbing, skiving, screw milling and worm skiving, the horizontal gear hobbing machine by EMAG can handle an extremely wide range of workpieces. Its capacity is unmatched by other similar models.

8. Mind-reading robot – Omron robot ping-pong coach

Based on OMRON Corporation’s “Sensing Control Think” core technology, OMRON’s robot ping-pong coach is not only able to recognize and react to emotions in its human partner, but can also play doubles with its industrial robot partner.

9. Safe artificial leather – waterborne polyurethane from Dow Chemical Company

Dow Chemical Company’s waterborne polyurethane is toxic-free and odorless. Artificial leather made from the material is both comfortable and durable.

10. “Professional” robot ping-pong coach – a machine that is capable of deep learning and closely simulating humans

With the help of the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G+AI mobile chipset, the robot coach can carry out visual analyses and operations similar to those conducted with the human eye.

11. Reach for the skies – Otis fast double-deck elevator technologies

Designed and produced by the Otis Elevator Company, the elevators in the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, can climb 124 floors at a speed of 10 meters per second. Since they were put into service in the building, the elevators have traveled a greater distance than the distance between the Earth and the moon.

Consumer goods exhibition area

The theme of the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the 3rd CIIE is “Beautiful Life and New Fashion”. The area includes six themed zones featuring beauty and cosmetics, household goods and gifts, intelligent life and household appliances, maternal and child products, sports and outdoor leisure, fashion trends and works of art.

1. Understanding beauty - L'Oréal Perso conceptual product

The AI-powered 3-in-1 at-home personalized beauty device can create personalized skincare, liquid lipstick, and foundation on demand. The device gets “smarter” the more it is used.

2. Pack and go – ITIWIT X500 inflatable kayak by Decathlon

The inflatable sit-in kayak can be folded up to the size of a backpack. After it is inflated, it can be used to cross Greenland.

3. Cultural building blocks – LEGO Monkie Kid

The Monkie Kid building blocks series includes eight sets based on the story of the Monkey King in the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West”. The products mark the Lego Group’s first-ever series based on Chinese culture and feature Chinese cultural values and characteristics.

4. Lightning-fast racket - -Nanoflare 800LT badminton racket by Yonex

The lightweight Yonex 800LT badminton racket is designed for advanced badminton players who attach great importance to speed.

5. Strength in flexibility – SCHOTT Xensation Flex special glass

As one of the strongest and most reliable types of cover glass, SCHOTT Xensation Flex ultra-thin glass can make mobile phones “indestructible”. Meanwhile, flexible glass can have a bending radius of lower than 2 mm and thickness of less than a human hair after processing.

Trade in services exhibition area

This area attracts more than 50 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading companies from nearly 50 countries, including the world’s top logistics service providers, well-known financial institutions, cultural and tourism tycoons and consulting enterprises. Focusing on big data, cloud service, new infrastructure and dual-cycle, these companies will showcase their latest development achievements and cutting-edge technologies at the expo.

1. Smart factory – Deloitte’s innovative 3D virtual rubber duck smart factory

Deloitte will debut its virtual smart factory at the 3rd CIIE. The virtual factory offers users extensive solutions to their pain points and one-stop customized services, aiming to facilitate intelligentization in factories.

2. The “boundaryless” sales brochure - CBRE Plans

CBRE, a US-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, will debut its flagship tool, Plans, at the 3rd CIIE. The interactive real estate marketing and leasing tool puts real estate professionals in control of their test-fits. It can help users view floor plans as if they are really in the buildings.

3. Reliable product quality control - security management services from SGS

SGS provides testing and certification services that meet international standards for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as medical masks, protective suits and goggles, and will help protect the reputation of Chinese PPE in the international market.

4. Going green – Vale's plan to become carbon neutral

Minig industry leader Vale aims to reduce scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 33 percent and become carbon neutral by 2050, leading the industry towards carbon neutrality.

5. Convenient logistics services from UPS

The official WeChat account of UPS launched specially-designed localized features that enable Chinese users to place orders, trace packages and apply for invoices on smart phones.

6. A new kind of hotel experience - Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential hotel brand for the millennial generation, will give travelers brand-new and interesting experiences.