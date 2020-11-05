Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo held in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday delivered a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo held in Shanghai.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the speech.

Full Text: Keynote speech by President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of 3rd China International Import Expo