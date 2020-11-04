Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
In pics: main venue for 3rd CIIE in Shanghai

(Xinhua)    15:52, November 04, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2020 shows the interior of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The opening ceremony of the 3rd CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will be held on Wednesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)


【1】【2】【3】

