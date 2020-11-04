Cute panda made by paper-tearing master showcased at CIIE

75-year-old Hua Xingfu is an inheritor of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage of paper-tearing. He has been pursuing this art for over 40 years, combining a variety of interesting figures with elements of traditional Chinese culture.
75-year-old paper-tearing master Hua Xingfu showcases a paper panda he just made. (Photo: Liang Jun/People's Daily Online)
City of entrepreneurs: Wenzhou, centre of China’s private e…
Suining in SW China: Hometown of renowned Tang poet Chen Zi…
Village in Henan’s Ruzhou preserves historical relics, deve…
Key CPC session draws 15-year roadmap for China's moderniza…