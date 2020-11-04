Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Cute panda made by paper-tearing master showcased at CIIE

By Liang Jun, Emily Holder (People's Daily Online)    14:11, November 04, 2020

75-year-old Hua Xingfu is an inheritor of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage of paper-tearing. He has been pursuing this art for over 40 years, combining a variety of interesting figures with elements of traditional Chinese culture.

75-year-old paper-tearing master Hua Xingfu showcases a paper panda he just made. (Photo: Liang Jun/People's Daily Online)

