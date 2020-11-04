Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
S Korea's food company Pulmuone to attend 3rd CIIE

(Xinhua)    09:34, November 04, 2020

A staff member checks on boxed tofu products for distribution logistics at a tofu plant of Pulmuone in Eumseong-gun of Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2020. Pulmuone, a leading food company in South Korea, will be an exhibitor at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will take place from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)


