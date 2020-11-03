SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's air force launched its first reconnaissance wing to operate key reconnaissance assets such as RQ-4 Global Hawk, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday citing the country's air force.

The founding ceremony was hosted by Gen. Lee Seong-yong, the air force chief of staff, at an air base in Chungju, some 100 km southeast of Seoul, to launch the 39th Reconnaissance Wing.

The new air force unit will operate five types of reconnaissance assets, including the RQ-4 Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned surveillance aircraft, RF-16 and RC-800 Geumgang reconnaissance aircraft as well as a medium-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle currently under development with local technology.

The country's air force has purchased four RQ-4 Global Hawks from the United States, according to Yonhap.

Previously, the reconnaissance assets had been run by the 39th reconnaissance aircraft group assigned to the 19th Fighter Wing. It was reorganized and its status was elevated to the reconnaissance wing.