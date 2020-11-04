Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
In pics: preparations underway for 3rd CIIE

(Xinhua)    08:21, November 04, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a Japanese Sake booth at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. The 3rd CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


