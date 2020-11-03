Shanghai ready for import expo

Beams of light are projected from the Sinar Mas Plaza in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2020. A light show will be held on Nov. 5 to celebrate the opening of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 is expected to welcome 400,000 visitors, marking one of the largest events across the world in 2020.

CONFIDENT EXHIBITORS

The total exhibition area has been expanded by nearly 30,000 square meters from last year. The average exhibition area for the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders has increased by 14 percent year on year, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

"Companies across the world have expressed their confidence in the Chinese market by actively participating in the CIIE," said Sun, noting that the organizers of the CIIE had implemented online and offline services to better facilitate exhibitors and visitors.

Photo shows decorations at the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SMART CUSTOMS ENTRY

Fourteen designated immigration inspection channels have been opened at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in preparation for the CIIE, according to the airport's border inspection station.

In addition, 15 self-service channels equipped with high-sensitivity facial recognition and anti-tailing alarm systems have been launched for airport staff at terminals 1 and 2.

HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Shanghai has 33 designated hospitals as well as five on-site medical centers and 25 temporary medical observation points at the expo for CIIE guests. Nearly 400 medical personnel are on standby.

"Besides strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures, we are also paying attention to infectious diseases in autumn and winter," said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.

Photo shows a billboard captioned with the theme of the 3rd China International Import Expo outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

WARM HOSPITALITY

The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism has released a list of 1,151 recommended hotels with a total of 192,000 rooms for CIIE guests.

The city has also released a guideline to strengthen hotel sanitation management and epidemic prevention and control measures.

SMOOTH TRAFFIC

Shanghai has taken measures to optimize traffic flows around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where the CIIE exhibitions will be held.

Temporary parking lots with over 3,200 spaces and shared parking lots with roughly 5,000 spaces are being offered through a smart booking system.

The city has also provided travel options for expo guests, covering rail transit, taxis, public buses and customized shuttle buses, to ensure speedy arrivals and departures.

Photo shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

DINING OPTIONS

A total of 77 restaurants in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) will offer various cuisines to CIIE guests, according to Hua Yuan, director of the municipal commission of commerce.

Temporary dining spots have also been established to meet demand.

FRIENDLY VOLUNTEERS

Over 4,800 people have been prepped as volunteers and have begun their CIIE duties. The majority of volunteers are students from universities in Shanghai, and more than half were born after 2000.

This year, organizers have also set up volunteer posts to offer epidemic prevention and control information.

Volunteers of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) attend an oath-taking ceremony at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SAFE, STABLE NETWORK

Preparatory work has been undertaken by China's telecoms operators to ensure a stable and fast internet network for the CIIE, as more events will be held online with global participants this year.

New features such as 5G livestreaming will bring a better experience for expo audiences.

BEAUTIFUL CITY

The CIIE venue and Shanghai's major landmarks have been decorated with flowers. There will be light shows along the Huangpu River.