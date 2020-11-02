Jordanian family business keen to embrace Chinese market through CIIE

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) will serve as a bridge for global enterprises to directly reach the Chinese market and tap substantial business opportunities, said Deemah Sukhtian, managing director of Munir Sukhtian Group, a Jordanian family business trading in various areas.

"China plays a significant role in global trade and economy, where we've been trying to approach and see how we can collaborate in both import and export," Sukhtian said in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.

The managing director intended to introduce the products of HiGeen, the Group's pharmaceutical brand, to China and explore more business opportunities through the platform of CIIE, where the company has reserved a booth and has been elaborately preparing their exhibition.

When it comes to competition, Sukhtian, the third-generation administrator of the family business, expressed her confidence in the quality of her company's products, noting the Chinese market has diverse niches for the company to seize.

Accordingly, the Jordanian company had set up an office in China and exported some products there last summer. However, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its scheme.

"We were no longer looking at it from a pure business point of view. We started sending sanitizers and other goods to China as much as possible, regardless of the cost, and donated parts to help," Sukhtian said.

She pointed out that her company also received urgent medical materials from China, expressing the desire to become a long-term player in the Chinese market.

"It's not only business sense but personal interests in China, where we want to go, embrace and learn about it," she said.

Sukhtian has visited China on several occasions since the 1990s and once dwelled in China for a month and a half, witnessing China's rapid development in recent years and believing in the huge potential for China's economic growth.

"It's not only the size of the market but also the hardworking people who have the drive for success," she said.