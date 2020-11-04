Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Foreign leaders to attend CIIE opening ceremony via video link

(Xinhua)    14:08, November 04, 2020

Volunteers walk past the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) opening ceremony will be held Wednesday in Shanghai. Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech via video link at the opening ceremony.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will give speeches via video link, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Wednesday.

