Gearing up: comprehensive preparation is underway for the third CIIE in Shanghai

The panoramic photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- All preparatory work for the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE) has entered the homestretch, with Shanghai gearing up to receive some 400,000 professional visitors, authorities said.

The total exhibition area has been expanded by nearly 30,000 square meters from last year. The average exhibition area for the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders has increased by 14 percent year on year, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows mascots of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Staff members arrange flowers at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

The panoramic photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows the Trade in Services exhibition area of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

The panoramic photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows the Trade in Services exhibition area of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a view of the Trade in Services exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A staff member does cleaning work at the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Staff members do cleaning work at the automobile exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A staff member works at the automobile exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A staff member walks past the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Staff members make preparations at the consumer goods exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Exhibitors arrange exhibits at the Trade in Services exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows sports exhibits at the consumer goods exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A staff member cleans the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a Japanese Sake booth at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A staff member works at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows lightings at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a lantern at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A reporter works at the media center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Staff members work at the media center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A reporter selects books at the media center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Shanghai has 33 designated hospitals as well as five on-site medical centers and 25 temporary medical observation points at the expo for CIIE guests. Nearly 400 medical personnel are on standby.

Staff members work at the special area for public health and epidemic prevention of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Over 4,800 people have been prepped as volunteers and have begun their CIIE duties. The majority of volunteers are students from universities in Shanghai, and more than half were born after 2000.

This year, organizers have also set up volunteer posts to offer epidemic prevention and control information.

Volunteers pose for a group photo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Volunteers work at an information desk of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, a main venue for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Volunteers work at the media center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Volunteers walk past the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

The CIIE venue and Shanghai's major landmarks have been decorated with flowers. There will be light shows along the Huangpu River.

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a surrounding view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a surrounding view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows a night view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)