Shanghai gears up for 3rd CIIE

The multiple exposure photo taken on Oct. 26, 2020 shows the night view along the Huangpu River in east China's Shanghai. The opening ceremony of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will be held on Wednesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
