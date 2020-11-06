Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
88-carat black diamond on display at 3rd CIIE in Shanghai

(Xinhua)    08:58, November 06, 2020

An 88-carat black diamond with 57 facets is pictured at the consumer goods exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. The diamond, which belongs to the French jewelry brand Korloff, is originated in medieval Europe according to the records. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)


