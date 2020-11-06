88-carat black diamond on display at 3rd CIIE in Shanghai

An 88-carat black diamond with 57 facets is pictured at the consumer goods exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. The diamond, which belongs to the French jewelry brand Korloff, is originated in medieval Europe according to the records. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
