China's expanding domestic market "good news" for Italian companies: Italy China Foundation

ROME, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's decision to expand its domestic market is good news for Italian companies to export their products to China, the Milan-based Italy China Foundation said Thursday in a statement.

Referring to the ongoing China International Import Export (CIIE) in Shanghai, which kicked off on Nov. 5 and runs through Nov. 10, the statement said that the Italy China Foundation has partnered with the Milan-based Italy China Chamber of Commerce and the Italian Foreign Trade Association to bring 12 Italian exhibitors to the third edition of the CIIE.

The above-mentioned companies are among some 70 Italian businesses present at the CIIE this year, one of the largest trade events across the world in 2020, according to the Italy China Foundation.

"I believe the message sent by President Xi Jinping is very important and perfectly coherent with the objectives of the CIIE," said Italy China Foundation President Mario Boselli, referring to the keynote speech by the Chinese leader at the opening ceremony of the trade fair in Shanghai.

"The strategic choice of increasing the internal market that was set out in the 14th Five-Year Plan ... has been clearly confirmed (and) this is certainly positive for exports from our country," Boselli said.