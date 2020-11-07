Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Kazakh beef producer says CIIE very promising

(Xinhua)    11:00, November 07, 2020

NUR-SULTAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- "We have been in constant contact with representatives at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) and about 15-20 companies have shown interest in our products," said Yernur Aydarkin, executive director of Kusto Agro Kazakhstan, one of the largest producers of premium marbled beef in Kazakhstan.

Kusto Agro Kazakhstan attended this year's CIIE held in Shanghai in a remote format along with 34 other Kazakh food producers. In the Kazakh pavilion at the CIIE, the companies presented handouts, videos and product samples. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan at the exhibition collect questions from visitors and contact companies via video link.

Aydarkin said the questions about his company are mainly related to logistics, price and certification of the beef products, while his team is working out to provide quality answers.

"The CIIE is very promising for Kazakhstan. We have quite high expectations on the expo. We are now at the stage of obtaining permission to export products from the Chinese government. We have already submitted all the documents," said Aydarkin.

"China is the second largest economy in the world and the second largest importer. We hope that our products will be able to find their customers there," he noted.

While attending the opening ceremony of the Kazakh pavilion at the expo on Friday, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov said the exhibition, as one of the B2B trading platforms, is especially important amid global restrictions due to COVID-19. "We hope that this exhibition will attract a large number of guests interested in Kazakh goods," the minister said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York