Kazakh beef producer says CIIE very promising

NUR-SULTAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- "We have been in constant contact with representatives at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) and about 15-20 companies have shown interest in our products," said Yernur Aydarkin, executive director of Kusto Agro Kazakhstan, one of the largest producers of premium marbled beef in Kazakhstan.

Kusto Agro Kazakhstan attended this year's CIIE held in Shanghai in a remote format along with 34 other Kazakh food producers. In the Kazakh pavilion at the CIIE, the companies presented handouts, videos and product samples. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan at the exhibition collect questions from visitors and contact companies via video link.

Aydarkin said the questions about his company are mainly related to logistics, price and certification of the beef products, while his team is working out to provide quality answers.

"The CIIE is very promising for Kazakhstan. We have quite high expectations on the expo. We are now at the stage of obtaining permission to export products from the Chinese government. We have already submitted all the documents," said Aydarkin.

"China is the second largest economy in the world and the second largest importer. We hope that our products will be able to find their customers there," he noted.

While attending the opening ceremony of the Kazakh pavilion at the expo on Friday, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov said the exhibition, as one of the B2B trading platforms, is especially important amid global restrictions due to COVID-19. "We hope that this exhibition will attract a large number of guests interested in Kazakh goods," the minister said.