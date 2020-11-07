China herbal supplement provider unveils U.S.-made products at CIIE

Feng Peng (4th L), CEO of Zhongke Health Industry Group, speaks at the launch ceremony of new products during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 6, 2020. Chinese herbal supplement provider Zhongke Health International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Zhongke Health Industry Group, on Nov. 6 launched two U.S.-made products at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to the company. (Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese herbal supplement provider Zhongke Health International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. on Thursday launched two U.S.-made products at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to the company.

Among the 21 products exhibited at the third annual exhibition, the two products are manufactured in the United States with raw materials and production processes coming from China, said Aaron Zhu, general manager of Zhongke Health International (New York) LLC.

Zhongke Health International signed a long-term production cooperation agreement with a California-based good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturer, Zhu told Xinhua.

Named as Sino-Sci Reishi Spore Oil Softgel and Sino-Sci Super G-spore Glycoprotein, the two new products have much higher concentration of extracts from shell-broken spore powder and fruit body of reishi mushrooms, said Zhu.

Zhu added the immune system-boosting new products have Asia and Pacific as the main target market in addition to availability in the United States.

Founded in 2017, Zhongke Health International (New York) LLC, a subsidiary of Zhongke Health Industry Group, sells a series of modernized Chinese herbal products as dietary supplements in the United States. Zhongke Health International (Hong Kong) Co. is another subsidiary of Zhongke Health Industry Group.