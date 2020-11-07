Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
Special area for public health, epidemic prevention at third CIIE

(Xinhua)    11:47, November 07, 2020

CHINA-SHANGHAI-CIIE-SPECIAL AREA FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND EPIDEMIC PREVENTION (CN)

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2020 shows a negative pressure ambulance at the special area for public health and epidemic prevention of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. This year's CIIE marks its first time of the establishment of the special area for public health and epidemic prevention at the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition area. The special area presents cutting-edge public health technologies, medical products and services. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)


