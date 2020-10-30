Chinese embassy donates tablets to pupils in North Macedonia

Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Zhang Zuo (R) touches elbow with mayor of Municipality Gazi Baba Borce Georgievski (L) during a signing ceremony of an agreement in Skopje, North Macedonia, Oct. 29, 2020. Chinese embassy in North Macedonia donates 310 tablets to school kids to help them have on-line classes. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

TIRANA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in North Macedonia donated on Thursday a batch of 310 tablets to pupils in Gazi Baba, one of the municipalities that make up the capital city of Skopje, to help them have online learning.

Zhang Zuo, Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia, and Boris Georgievski, Mayor of Gazi Baba, signed a donation agreement in Skopje.

After the COVID-19 outbreak in North Macedonia, China has provided medical supplies several times to his country, giving strong support for curbing coronavirus, said Georgievski at the signing ceremony.

He noted that many schools in the municipality have switched to online teaching due to the ongoing pandemic, but scores of pupils from poor families lack the necessary devices.

The donation of the Chinese Embassy is undoubtedly timely gifts for the kids, he said. "We express our sincere thanks."