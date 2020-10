BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed new ambassadors to four countries in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Chen Xiaodong has been appointed ambassador to South Africa, replacing Lin Songtian.

Xiao Han has been appointed ambassador to Senegal, replacing Zhang Xun.

Yang Xiaorong has been appointed ambassador to Luxembourg, replacing Huang Changqing.

Li Ming has been appointed ambassador to Solomon Islands.