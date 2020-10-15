Human Rights in China: Putting people's lives first

How should we deal with the sudden outbreak of COVID-19?

Wear a mask? Stay at home? They said China restricts freedom.

Lockdown in Wuhan? Examine all patients? They said China violates human rights.

But numbers don’t lie. Facts speak louder than words. Wuhan was on lockdown for 76 days, 1,814 hours. China reduced the number of infected people by at least 700,000.

Putting people's lives first is to save lives and cure patients at all costs, instead of being an onlooker and being suspicious.

Putting people's lives first is to make sure all patients are admitted to hospitals and treated, instead of concealing facts and delaying actions.

Putting people's lives first is about solidarity and mutual assistance, instead of spreading rumors and smearing others.