Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Human Rights in China: Putting people's lives first

(People's Daily App)    08:45, October 15, 2020

 

How should we deal with the sudden outbreak of COVID-19?

Wear a mask? Stay at home? They said China restricts freedom.

Lockdown in Wuhan? Examine all patients? They said China violates human rights.

But numbers don’t lie. Facts speak louder than words. Wuhan was on lockdown for 76 days, 1,814 hours. China reduced the number of infected people by at least 700,000.

Putting people's lives first is to save lives and cure patients at all costs, instead of being an onlooker and being suspicious.

Putting people's lives first is to make sure all patients are admitted to hospitals and treated, instead of concealing facts and delaying actions.

Putting people's lives first is about solidarity and mutual assistance, instead of spreading rumors and smearing others.

 

 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York