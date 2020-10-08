Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Cold front to sweep north China

(Xinhua)    14:36, October 08, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's northern regions will see temperatures fall and strong winds over the next few days, as a cold front is expected to sweep the areas on Friday evening, the national observatory forecast Thursday.

Over the coming weekend, the cold front will cause temperatures to fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in parts of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as well as areas in northern and northeastern China, with some regions expecting temperature plunges of up to 8 degrees Celsius during the period, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces will brace for rainy weather and slightly lower-than-average temperatures over the next 10 days, the center said.

The center also forecast that Typhoon Chan-hom, the 14th of the year, will bring gales to parts of the East China Sea on Thursday and Friday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York