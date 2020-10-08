Cold front to sweep north China

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's northern regions will see temperatures fall and strong winds over the next few days, as a cold front is expected to sweep the areas on Friday evening, the national observatory forecast Thursday.

Over the coming weekend, the cold front will cause temperatures to fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in parts of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as well as areas in northern and northeastern China, with some regions expecting temperature plunges of up to 8 degrees Celsius during the period, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces will brace for rainy weather and slightly lower-than-average temperatures over the next 10 days, the center said.

The center also forecast that Typhoon Chan-hom, the 14th of the year, will bring gales to parts of the East China Sea on Thursday and Friday.