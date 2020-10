Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2020 shows Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge in east China's Jiangsu Province. The road-rail suspension bridge integrates an eight-lane expressway on the upper deck and a high-speed railway on the lower deck. The bridge has started the painting of the bridge body and installations of lights and other equipments to prepare for the traffic operation. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)