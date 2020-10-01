Commentary: At 71, new China ready to battle more hardship

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China embraces its 71st founding anniversary amid the country's race against time to realize national rejuvenation withstanding various challenges, thus evincing a test of courage as the road ahead is not devoid of struggles.

Since the beginning of this year, the country has grappled with numerous challenges. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, severe floods and the increasingly uncertain external environment have all served as a reminder that national rejuvenation will not come easy. To realize this grand dream, China must fight a valiant battle.

Thanks to the unified efforts of all Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country forged a heroic feat against COVID-19 and became the first major global economy to rebound. Victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects is within sight, thereby fully demonstrating the strength of the CPC leadership and China's socialist system.

China has benefited from the world peace and development. Meanwhile, a burgeoning China indicates a greater force for fairness and justice. The country is committed to promoting an open and inclusive world economy, with the virtue of multilateralism to safeguard world peace and stability.

However, the progress achieved so far cannot be an excuse to stop moving forward as China is still a developing nation. The country has arrived at a critical point of whether it could avoid the middle-income trap, a typical conundrum faced by many developing middle-income economies. China must advance reforms to tackle challenges in ecological protection, employment, healthcare, housing and education.

China must also face up to external challenges involving certain countries that attempt to contain its development through bullying tactics and incite unwarranted provocations on issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea. Such forces are pushing the world into the abyss of ideological confrontation and clash of civilizations.

The road ahead is marred by trials and hardships, but battling difficulties will strengthen the nation's conviction in its dream of rejuvenation.

All risks and challenges plaguing the CPC leadership, China's socialist system, as well as the country's sovereignty, security, development and people's fundamental interests, will be fought unswervingly until victory is secured.

China will put more effort into effectively implementing regular epidemic control measures and promoting high-quality development that is efficient, sustainable and secure. The country will march on the path of peaceful development and will resolutely safeguard its core interests.

The past seven decades have shown that a developing country can achieve modernization by exploring a path that suits its national condition rather than following the Western model. The success story will continue as China marches toward a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.