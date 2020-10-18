China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Saturday voted to adopt a new law on biosecurity.

Lawmakers approved the Biosecurity Law at the closing meeting of a regular legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which started Tuesday.

The law stipulates that biosecurity is a key component of national security and a holistic approach to national security should be adopted in safeguarding biosecurity.

The law provides for the establishment of 11 basic systems for biosecurity risk prevention and control, such as biosecurity risk monitoring and early warning, risk investigation and assessment, and information sharing.

It also has provisions on the prevention of and response to specific biosecurity risks, including major emerging infectious diseases, epidemic and sudden outbreaks, and biotechnology research, development and application.

The law will take effect on April 15, 2021.