Chinese learners in Uganda resume studies after reopening of classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

A student wearing a mask walks in the compound at Luyanzi Institute of Technology (LIT) in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, Uganda, Oct. 20, 2020. A group of Ugandan Chinese learners resumed their studies at Luyanzi Institute of Technology on Monday following the reopening of the candidate classes after seven months of the government closure over COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)